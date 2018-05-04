Summer theatre camp planned

SIDNEY — A summer theatre camp will be held at the Historic Sidney Theatre from June 4-8, 2018.

Pirates and the Jolly Roger is the theme for this year’s camp. Participants will earn their pirate stripes with workshops full of acting, singing, dancing and crafting. The students will put together a mini musical, “Pirates! The Musical” and will present the pay on the last day of the camp.

For students ages 6 to 8, camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon with a performance at 7 p.m. Friday. The price of the camp is $65.

For students ages 9 to 15, camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a performance at 7 p.m. Friday. Students are asked to pack their own lunch. The price of the camp is $150.

Registration is open until June 1 at noon.

For more information and to register, contact Laney Shaw, Raise the Roof for the Arts intern, 937-710-5195 or office@sidneytheatre.com or visit www.sidneytheatre.com. Space for the camp is limited.