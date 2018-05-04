Chicken, pork chop dinner set for Saturday

Dan Perverly, of Perverly Port-a-pit, of Edgington, Ohio, flips the chicken as it is cooking during the 2017 Council of Religious Education chicken and pork chop dinners. This year’s event will be held Saturday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Menard’s parking lot. Dinners are $8 each and include a choice of chicken or pork chops, potato chips, applesauce, butter and roll. The dinner is carry-out only and tickets may be purchased at the event. The Sidney Council of Religious Education is part of a national program that was started in 1921. Sidney elementary public school students come out of their school to a bus that the nondenominational Sidney Council of Religious Education teaches from.

