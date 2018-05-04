A bugle blast from the past

Al Howey, of Dayton, plays bugle music used in the army during the Civil War, for a group of Sidney Middle School students Friday, May 4. Howey talked about music played during the Civil War and who played it. Howey’s presentation was part of Civil War Education Day at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. A number of historical reenactors took turns teaching Shelby County 8th graders about how people lived and fought during the Civil War. The event is hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society.

