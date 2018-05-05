125 years ago

May 5, 1893

The people of Port Jefferson feel grateful to Thomas M. Hussey for the interest he manifested yesterday for their welfare. When news came to Sidney that the reservoir had broken, Hussey saddled a horse and started in haste to notify the people of the village of their probably danger. He arrived in Port Jefferson just as day was breaking and spread the alarm.

100 years ago

May 5, 1918

The big Liberty Loan honor flag, signifying that Sidney and Shelby county had gone over the top in matter of subscriptions to the campaign, was raised on the flag pole at the Monumental building this afternoon.

———

“The Maneuvers of Jane,” a comedy was presented by members of the junior class in the high school auditorium last evening. Members of the cast included: Robert Bender, Wilbur Dill, Agnes Bayley, Lenora Flinn, Eleanor Boyer, Eileen Wagoner, Merle Miller, Willard Heck, Mildred Given, Edna Zimpfer, Rodger McMillin, Clifford Woodruff, Beulah Young, Kathryn Carey, Harry Simes, Cora Prueter, Vera Allen, Robert Geer, and Cora Taylor. The play was under the personal direction of Stephen J. Kolb, of New York City.

75 years ago

May 5, 1943

Several hundred Sidney and Shelby county residents are expected to be in attendance at the one-night war gas school this evening at Sidney high school. A special mobile unit will be used in the demonstration. A parade from the armory to Julia Lamb field at the high school will precede the special program.

———

Jerome E. Meyers, supervisor, and Robert Gardner, architect, were in Sidney today for consultation in connection with the government’s recently inaugurated plan to relieve the housing shortage here. Under this plan, the government leases large residences and other properties and converts them into small units to house war workers.

50 years ago

May 5, 1968

FORT LORAMIE – St. Michaels Catholic Church here will launch a drive for pledges and contributions this month to finance construction of a parish hall for the community. Cost estimates on the project, the first church building project since 1900, are approximately $166,000, according to church officials.

Designed by the Sidney architect firm of Freytag and Freytag, the proposed center will be built on a tract of land just west of the church parking lot. While church leaders here have not established formal policy on the uses for the proposed hall, it’s generally intended for use as a social center for dances, youth activities, senior citizen meetings, wedding receptions, society meetings and other compatible church and community activities.

———

Mrs. Joe Richard Sargeant (Maureen Ailes) 730 Riverside drive, Columbus, became a member of the Sigma Omicron Honor Society of Nursing. The banding was April 21 at the Riverside School of Nursing, Columbus.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Ailes, 154 Parkwood street, Sidney.

25 years ago

May 5, 1993

TAMPA, Fla. (AP – H. Norman Schwarzkopf dedicated an elementary school named for him.

“On behalf of those 541,000 young American men and women, I thank you,” the former Gulf War commander told parents, teachers and pupils.

———

A poster about ponds was the winning entry in the 27th annual conservation poster contest sponsored by the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District.

Nicole Gerber, 9, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Gerber, 19374 Linker Road, Jackson Center, submitted the first place poster.

The contest was open to all fourth grade students in city and county schools, Some 555 students entered the contest. Each entrant received two free tree seedlings for their efforts.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org