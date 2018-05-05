Two-car crash closes state Route 29 in Pasco

SIDNEY — A two-vehicle crash sent at least one person to the hospital and blocked state Route 29 in Pasco on Saturday for about 90 minutes.

A white sedan and a black SUV were involved in an accident on state Route 29 near the Mosquito Creek bridge shortly before noon. The SUV struck a utility pole and caused it to fall on the road. No power lines were brought down.

At least one person was transported to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries. The road was reopened at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Port Jefferson firefighters and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

More information will be published in Monday’s edition of the Sidney Daily News.

