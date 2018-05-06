Two injured in motorcycle crash

RUSSIA — Two people were injured following a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the one-vehicle crash Sunday, May 6, at 12:14 a.m. at the intersection of Russia Houston Road and Russia Road in Loramie Township.

Preliminary investigation shows a black 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 1000 block of Russia Houston Road. The operator, who has not been identified, traveled off the right side of the roadway, over corrected and crashed. The operator and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

The operator was transported by rescue squad to Wilson Health Hospital. The passenger was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Deputies, along with Russia Fire Department, Houston Rescue Squad and CareFlight, responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.