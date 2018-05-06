Versailles teen injured in crash

VERSAILLES — A Versailles teenager was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday at 9:49 a.m.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, on May 6, 2018, at 9:49 a.m. Darke County deputies, along with Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight, were dispatched to a two-vehicle, injury crash in the 10600 block of Conover Road.

​Investigation revealed that Hannah Grisez, 17, of Versailles, driving a 2015 GMC Acadia, was pulling out of a driveway at 10699 Conover Road when she failed to yield to a vehicle traveling northbound on Conover Road. Grisez’s GMC struck the 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by Alex Groff, 19, of New Weston, causing the Ford to come to rest in a field.

​Both vehicles received heavy damage from the crash. A front seat passenger in the Groff Ford, Marisa Turpen, 19, of Versailles, was tended to at the scene by Versailles Rescue and transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

​The crash remains under investigation.