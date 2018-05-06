A Fashion Show Extravaganza

Sidney High School Special Education teacher Allison Zimmerman, of Fort Loramie, walks with her student Myles Gray, of Sidney, down the runway during the Fashion Show Extravaganza in the Cameo Theatre at the Senior Center Saturday, May 6. The event is hosted by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Participants model outfits from local businesses.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News