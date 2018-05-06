A Cinco-Billy Freak Out

Aaron Harris, right, smiles with his band’s lead guitarist Andy Newman, both of Sidney, as they look at one of the custom decorations during a benefit for Harris who is battling stage 4 laryngeal cancer. The benefit called “Cinco-Billy Freak Out,” held at the Sidney Eagles club, featured music by Isaac Lucas, 15, of Vandalia, son of Brian and Brooke Lucas, among other performers. Harris was the lead singer for the band Rebel City Wreckers before undergoing cancer treatments. The fundraiser had a Cinco De Mayo theme. People could make tacos and nachos. A raffle was also held.

Aaron Harris, right, smiles with his band’s lead guitarist Andy Newman, both of Sidney, as they look at one of the custom decorations during a benefit for Harris who is battling stage 4 laryngeal cancer. The benefit called “Cinco-Billy Freak Out,” held at the Sidney Eagles club, featured music by Isaac Lucas, 15, of Vandalia, son of Brian and Brooke Lucas, among other performers. Harris was the lead singer for the band Rebel City Wreckers before undergoing cancer treatments. The fundraiser had a Cinco De Mayo theme. People could make tacos and nachos. A raffle was also held. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050718Cancer.jpg Aaron Harris, right, smiles with his band’s lead guitarist Andy Newman, both of Sidney, as they look at one of the custom decorations during a benefit for Harris who is battling stage 4 laryngeal cancer. The benefit called “Cinco-Billy Freak Out,” held at the Sidney Eagles club, featured music by Isaac Lucas, 15, of Vandalia, son of Brian and Brooke Lucas, among other performers. Harris was the lead singer for the band Rebel City Wreckers before undergoing cancer treatments. The fundraiser had a Cinco De Mayo theme. People could make tacos and nachos. A raffle was also held. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News