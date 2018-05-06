Sidney Alive hosts Kentucky Derby Affair

Mitch Winner, left, to right, and Debbie Simpson, both of Sidney, look at a horse named Spirit held by its handler Nikia Carr, of Carr’s Belgians and Carriage Services. Spirit was part of the festivities offered during Sidney Alive’s Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square Saturday, May 5. Winner and Simpson also won the best dressed competition. The event was held on the Courtsquare. A stick horse race around the courthouse was also held.

Mitch Winner, left, to right, and Debbie Simpson, both of Sidney, look at a horse named Spirit held by its handler Nikia Carr, of Carr’s Belgians and Carriage Services. Spirit was part of the festivities offered during Sidney Alive’s Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square Saturday, May 5. Winner and Simpson also won the best dressed competition. The event was held on the Courtsquare. A stick horse race around the courthouse was also held. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050718Derby-1.jpg Mitch Winner, left, to right, and Debbie Simpson, both of Sidney, look at a horse named Spirit held by its handler Nikia Carr, of Carr’s Belgians and Carriage Services. Spirit was part of the festivities offered during Sidney Alive’s Kentucky Derby Affair on the Square Saturday, May 5. Winner and Simpson also won the best dressed competition. The event was held on the Courtsquare. A stick horse race around the courthouse was also held. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News