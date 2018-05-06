Posted on by

Careflight called to four wheeler crash on Meranda Road

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies look over a four wheeler that ran into a utility pole seriously injuring the driver who was transported by Careflight from the scene. The crash occurred at 15960 Meranda Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6. Anna firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna firefighters take an injured person to a waiting Careflight helicopter. The person was injured when the four wheeler they were riding crashed into a utility pole at 15960 Meranda Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 6.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

