Bennett joins dental clinic

TROY — The Miami County Dental Clinic board of directors has named Melissa “Missy” Bennett as its new executive director.

Bennett replaces their inaugural executive director, Claire Cain Timmer, who served in the position since 2013.

Bennett assumed the executive director role on April 16.

Bennett previously served as the executive director of Lehman Catholic High School, where she actively engaged in raising funds for the annual fund, STEM+MM wing project, alumni participation, foundation and scholarship funds. Her leadership skills brought the community together for the “Under the Lights” homecoming weekend and top tier speakers for the annual foundation gala. She has more than two decades of experience in grant writing and management. Bennett’s experience as a 21st century community grant coordinator and STEM specialist gained her state recognition and speaking opportunities at national conferences across the country.

The Miami County Dental Clinic will celebrate its 10th anniversary this fall.