Sunday wine, mixed beverage sales passes

SIDNEY — The Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages was voted through by Sidney registers voters of precinct seven during Tuesday’s primary election.

Voters passed the local liquor option for 2nd Ward-D/precinct seven by a vote of 112 for and 62 against. The results were still unofficial at press time.

Previously only the sale of beer was permitted in precinct seven on Sundays.

Rocco Catanzarite, general manager and one of the owners of the Karoc Marathon gas station on Hoewisher Road, told the Sidney Daily News last week they had been in the working to bring the issue before voters for about a year. Recognizing potential sales revenue, especially when holidays fall on a Sunday, motivated Marathon’s owners to take action.

Catanzarite said, on Tuesday afternoon, they already submitted an application to upgrade Marathon’s liquor license in case the liquor option was passed by voters. They hope to receive Marathon’s upgraded license within three to five weeks.

Now that the issue was voted through, any business within precinct seven may sell wine and mixed beverages up to 42 proof (or 21 percent alcohol) on Sundays.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

