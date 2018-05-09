125 Years

May 9, 1893

The work of tearing down the Piper building on the east side of the square will be about finished today. This building was erected by J.F. Frazier in 1847 and is said to have been the first brick business room built in Sidney. It was built for a drug store. A short time after the building was erected it was placed in the hands of a trustee to aid in the building of the Bellefontaine and Indianapolis railroad, now a part of the Big Four system.

100 Years

May 9, 1918

The most terrific hail storm in the memory of the oldest inhabitants of Sidney visited this section between 6 and 7 o’clock last evening. Windows were broken, trees stripped of their leaves, fruit trees and gardens ruined, and other damage done running into thousands of dollars. At the Wagner Park Conservatory an estimated 7,000 square feet of glass was broken. Large stained glass windows on the west side of the First Presbyterian Church were heavily damaged. Hail stones as large as walnuts were shoveled away after the storm had passed.

———

Leigh Lonsbury and Wilfred Zimpfer have been accepted by the Ordinance department of the Army. They will leave Monday to report at Columbus to receive their assignments.

75 Years

May 9, 1943

David Barr has been elected president of the Senior Hi-Y at Sidney High school for next year. Elmer Crusey will serve as vice president; Louis Mackey, secretary-treasurer; and Jim Abbott, chaplain.

———

“A Waltz Dream” a comic opera by Oscar Straus, was presented by members of the senior class in the high school auditorium last night. Leads in the operetta, directed by C.A. Naffziger, were taken by Robert Scheiber, Miss Laverna Clayton, Joe Aiken, Sam Milligan, Mary Betcher, Anis Garberson, Harry Boblit, Doris McClure, Tom Winemiller, Wayne Garrison, Jack Rickert, Joe Wagner, Lois Kennedy.

50 Years

May 9, 1968

Sidney American Legion members voted 337 to 14 Tuesday night to demolish their present meeting place on North Ohio avenue and construct a new building at the present site.

The membership gave the contract for construction to the Larger Construction Co. of Sidney and set a tentative starting date of June 15. Total cost, including architect’s fees, demolition and new construction will be $82,000.

25 Years

May 9, 1993

KETTLERSVILLE – Although no wine is produced at Vinterra Farm, Shelby County’s former winery remains a unique location. Situated along Stoker Road among rolling hills and wooded areas, Vinterra Farm is a facility which can accommodate as many as 100 people for banquets and special occasions.

John Gutman, proprietor of K-Village Inn in Kettlersville, yesterday announced the opening of the former winery at 6505 Stoker Road, for banquets, receptions and other gatherings.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

