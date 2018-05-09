Council hears GIS online maps update

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council received the annual update on city’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) during the workshop session meeting on Monday evening.

Zack King, GIS analyst, provided council with an overview of the updated online GIS online interactive map, which provide centralized self-help options for current and future residents, and visitors to Sidney.

The maps, that were launched for the public last October, are a highly functional digital mapping tool that works similar to Google Maps. As users seek information, such as restaurants or other geographical locations, it adds layers to the map. During the search for pertinent content, the maps zoom, pan and turn layers on or off.

“(The maps) aid in answering questions pertaining to various city amenities, projects and services,” King said, of the 17 variations of interactive web maps available at SidneyOH.com.

When the online product was launched last year, the IT department started with 15 maps. King told council, per department manager requests, they have since added a flood map, which includes flood elevations, flood insurance rate map panels and flood hazard areas. Also added to the maps and layers was information on recycling pickup.

Moving forward, King said, maps that contain information specific to yearly projects, such as street paving, are added, and others are maintained.

King said his door is always open for suggestions or recommendations. Currently, no further layers or maps are in the process of being added, he told Council member Ed Hamaker in response to his question. Council praised King for the good job done on developing the maps.

In other business, Council member Janet Born told council recently when at the post office, she asked about the possibility of getting a handicap wheelchair ramp on the front of the building. Born said she was told “probably not” because the Historical Society of Ohio wants to leave the front of the building as it is.

Gary Clough, assististant city manager/public works director, reminded that in addition to Vandemark Road closing on Thursday, that also on May 17, North Street will also be closed for two weeks for railroad crossing paving repairs.

City Manager Mark Cundiff reminded the public that the city’s solid waste contractor, Republic Services, be picking up summer yard waste collection in place of city crew members for now on. Republic will collect yard waste on each residents regular trash collection day.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.