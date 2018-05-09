Vandemark Road to be closed Thursday

SIDNEY — South Vandemark Road will be closed between Fair Road and Industrial Drive/Schlater Drive, Thursday, May 10, according to the city of Sidney’s engineering department.

On Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Vorst Paving, subcontractor for CSX Railroad, will be repairing and paving the railroad crossing at the location. Road closure times are approximate with the weather permitting.

There will be no through traffic, pedestrian or emergency vehicle access. However, local and business traffic will be maintained.