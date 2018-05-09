Missing person is found to be OK

SIDNEY — A Sidney resident who was reported missing was found to be OK.

According to a press release from the Sidney Police Department (SPD), on May 7, 2018, a missing person report was filed on Kathy Meiring, 61. Sidney police officers and detectives made several contacts and phone calls to follow up on the report, the release said.

On May 8, detectives were able to confirm Meiring’s whereabouts and that she was OK.

“SPD would like to thank all the family and friends that assisted in this investigation,” Sgt. Rob Jameson’s release stated.