Campbell Soup, letter carriers celebrate 26th annual event

SIDNEY — Campbell Soup Company and the Shelby County United Way will join forces with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) to help Stamp Out Hunger in Shelby County on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Now in its 26th year, the annual food drive has grown from a regional to a national effort that provides assistance to the millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, held on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive. In 2017, Americans donated over 75 million pounds of food, the third highest total in the event’s history. Locally last year, 5,476 pounds of food, the equivalent of 2.7 tons, was collected and shared between local pantries. The food drive in Shelby County is once again coordinated by the Shelby County United Way and the Sidney Post Office. This year the food collected in Shelby County will be divided between Agape Distribution, Alpha Community Center, Lockington United Methodist Church, St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, Sidney FISH and the Salvation Army food pantries.

“All food collected remains local and benefits many residents in different communities in Shelby County,” said Scott Barr, executive director of the Shelby County United Way.

“We are anticipating another great year for the food drive. The generosity of Shelby County residents has been remarkable in past years,” said Brian Schroeder, Sidney postmaster. “The Postal Service supports this great cause to Stamp out Hunger. Our local food pantries will benefit from the donations collected by your mail carrier on May 12.”

To participate in the 26th Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Shelby County, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, pasta, rice or cereal next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 12. Shelby County’s letter carriers will collect these food donations as they deliver the mail and take them to the Sidney Post Office where they will be distributed to the participating food pantries.