Kids graduate from DARE program

Anna student Sadie Paxton, 11, left, of Sidney, daughter of Jeni Meyer, shakes hands with Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart as she graduates from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at Anna Elementary Wednesday, May 9. Lenhart talked about the large cost of the heroin epidemic on the community that has made the DARE program more necessary than ever. The DARE program is run by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Strunk. Fifth graders from Anna, Russia and Fairlawn schools graduated from the program. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051018DAREGrad-1.jpg Anna student Sadie Paxton, 11, left, of Sidney, daughter of Jeni Meyer, shakes hands with Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart as she graduates from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at Anna Elementary Wednesday, May 9. Lenhart talked about the large cost of the heroin epidemic on the community that has made the DARE program more necessary than ever. The DARE program is run by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Strunk. Fifth graders from Anna, Russia and Fairlawn schools graduated from the program. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News