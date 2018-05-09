Gulag survivor shares story

SIDNEY — It’s been 74 years since Victor Levenstein, then 21, answered a knock on his door in Moscow, Soviet Union, and was falsely arrested for conspiracy to murder Premier Josef Stalin.

The now 95-year-old Russian native recounted his arrest, subsequent torture and imprisonment and his eventual emigration to the U.S. in a speech to Sidney High School students, Tuesday, May 8.

He will share his story with the local public in June, when the Shelby County Liberty Group will bring him back to Sidney for a town hall appearance.

The talk was videotaped as part of a project started in 2017 as a collaboration between the school and the Shelby County Historical Society.

“(Social studies teacher) Jamie Whitman asked the Shelby County Historical Society to help him provide presenters that would help bring history to life,” said society Director Tilda Phlipot. “Lora Kaufman talked to the students about what it was like to be Jewish and live in Germany right before the start of World War II. She shared family stories about the Holocaust. Just a week later, Bill Deam talked to the students about what it was like to be a fighter pilot during WWII. A few months later, Mark Deam and Duane Mullin shared stories about the Vietnam War.”

All the speeches were taped to be used by future social studies classes. Phlipot arranged for Tuesday’s speaker to talk about his life behind the Iron Curtain.

Levenstein, of Reynoldsburg, told a rapt student audience that he had been in college on that fateful day in 1944. His only “crime” had been discussing books by American authors with his friends.

“We talked about girls and books,” Levenstein said. “There was censorship. We read books by Jack London and John Steinbeck. There wasn’t TV. There wasn’t the Internet. In the books, we saw a good picture. People were free to speak, to go to Spain to watch a bullfight.” That wasn’t the case in the Soviet Union.

Although they didn’t know it, the apartment the friends met in was bugged. All 13 of them were arrested by the dreaded KGB. Levenstein was put into a 4-foot by 5-foot cell he called “the box.” He was tortured with sleep deprivation. KGB agents questioned him all night and kept him awake all day for six days.

“They humiliated me. They threatened me, night after night. After awhile, my feet were swollen, my hands were swollen, I couldn’t think clearly. So on the sixth night, I didn’t care anymore. I just wanted the torture to end. So when they showed me testimony of my friends, I acknowledged that I was part of the conversation,” he said.

But the interrogation didn’t stop there. The KGB wanted Levenstein to admit to plotting to kill Stalin. He found enough strength not to do that.

His captors moved him to a regular cell and continued to question him, off and on, for nine months until he was sentenced to a labor camp for five years for anti-Soviet activity. His friends who had been tortured into confessing to conspiracy were sentenced to 10 years, even though, they, too, were innocent.

Levenstein’s parents had been imprisoned in labor camps. His father had died in one. It was common for prisoners to die from starvation, exposure and overwork. Levenstein thought, “Now it is my turn.” But he didn’t die.

“As you can see, I survived this five years,” he told the students. “But after that, I was sentenced to exile in Siberia for life.”

His exile ended, however, when Stalin died in March 1953, and Stalin’s successor, Nikita Khrushchev, de-Stalinized the country. Levenstein was able to return to Moscow, complete a doctorate in engineering and marry.

“I got a good job, a nice apartment, a car, but I always remembered my dad. I married a girl and found out her father was arrested twice. We didn’t want to live in this country. In 1975, when emigration opened, we emigrated to the U.S. I was 57, and my wife was 54,” he said.

They lived first in Chicago, and then Levenstein got a job designing underground mining machinery for a company in Columbus.

The couple never wanted to see the Soviet Union again and thought they would not. But in the early 1990s, the Soviet Union collapsed. For a short period of time, Levenstein said, Russia was free and democratic. The KGB files were opened for former prisoners to see.

“I spent two vacations typing by hand files of my interrogation and the pages of my father,” he said.

That’s when he discovered the details of his arrest. Besides the discussions of the censored books that the college friends had engaged in, one of them had talked about a summer house his family owned near where German bombers were based during World War II. In the bugged apartment, that man had told his friends about finding a German machine gun and taking it as a souvenir. It was mangled, rusted and no good as a weapon.

Another friend told everyone he was dating a girl, and he told them the address of her apartment. It happened to be in a building along the street that Stalin traveled to get from his home to the Kremlin every day. From these “facts,” the KGB had concocted a plot that had the friends planning to use the machine gun in the girl’s apartment to shoot Stalin as he drove by.

The whole thing was fabrication, Levenstein said. The gun was not operable, and the windows in the girl’s apartment faced the back yard, not the street.

“They made seven of us confess to this (idea) to kill Stalin. What saved us (from execution) was not that they lied, but that two of my friends had connections in high places. The top guy commenced to check our case. The investigator said there was no evidence. No one was caring about evidence before. The investigator came to the (girl’s) apartment and found out no windows faced the street,” he said.

Three of his friends died in the labor camps. Of the 10 others, Levenstein is the last survivor.

“I’ve have lived in America for 38 years,” he said. “I came to realize this is the life we all dreamed of (back then).”

Victor Levenstein, of Reynoldsburg, uses a drawing of a city block in Moscow to show how a supposed conspiracy to shoot Stalin made no sense, because the apartment that “conspirators” were supposedly going to use didn’t face the street that Stalin would have driven on. Levenstein said the plot only made sense if they could shoot around corners. Levenstein gave a talk at the Sidney High School, Tuesday, May 9, about his arrest in Stalin-controlled Soviet Union. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051018Stalin.jpg Victor Levenstein, of Reynoldsburg, uses a drawing of a city block in Moscow to show how a supposed conspiracy to shoot Stalin made no sense, because the apartment that “conspirators” were supposedly going to use didn’t face the street that Stalin would have driven on. Levenstein said the plot only made sense if they could shoot around corners. Levenstein gave a talk at the Sidney High School, Tuesday, May 9, about his arrest in Stalin-controlled Soviet Union. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SCHS sponsors talk at Sidney High

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.