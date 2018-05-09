Ohio voters set governor matchup, OK map-making changes

Shelby County results
SIDNEY — A total of 6,854 voters in Shelby County went to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes. Of that total, 1,175 Democratic ballots were selected, while 5,542 Republican ballots were tallied. Eight ballots were cast for the Green party, while 129 people voted nonpartisan. There are 30 absentee ballots and 60 provisional ballots which will be among the ballots certified on May 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections.
Local results included:
Democratic Party
Governor and lieutenant governor
Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton, 769
Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn, 28
Dennis John Kucinich/Tara L. Samples, 182
Bill O’Neill/Chantlle C. Lewis, 68
Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder, 36
Joe Schiavon/Stephanie Dodd, 54
Attorney General
Steve Dettelbach, 959
Auditor of State
Zack Space, 939
Secretary of State
Kathleen Clyde, 932
Treasurer of State
Rob Richardson, 929
U.S. Senator
Sherrod Brow, 1,027
U.S. Congress, 4th District
Jant Garrett, 643
Leah Sellers, 236
Cody James Slatzere-Rose, 177
Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1, 2019
Michael P. Donnelly, 915
Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2, 2019
Melody J. Stewart, 907
Member of State Central Committee, man, 12th District
Richard C. Kerns, 906
Member of State Central Committee, woman, 12th District
Denise Holler, 908
State Representative, 84th District
Joseph Monbeck, 314
State Representative, 85th District
Garrett Baldwin, 604
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 1A
Maureen O’Keefe, 23
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 1B
Thomas W. Kerrigan II, 33
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 2B
Dawn Billing, 40
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 2D
J. Kathryn Lukey, 39
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 3A
Patrick Barham, 30
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 4B
Judith A. O’Leary, 30
Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 4D
Merrill Asher, 45
Member of County Central Committee, Cynthian East
Joseph Benanzer, 12
Member of County Central Committee, Cynthian West
Michael C. Meyer, 21
Member of County Central Committee, Botkins Village
James Thompson, 16
Member of County Central Committee, Loramie West
Paul Magoto, 16
Member of County Central Committee, Turtle Creek
W. June Laughlin, 22
Member of County Central Committee, Washington
Ramon Zarazua, 27
Republican Party
Governor and lieutenant governor
Mike DeWine/Jon Husted, 2,869
Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth, 2,519
Attorney General
Dave Yost, 4,315
Auditor of State
Keith Faber, 4,414
Secretary of State
Frank LaRose, 4,134
Treasurer of State
Sandra O’Brien, 2,240
Robert Sprague, 2,485
U.S. Senator
Melissa Ackison, 768
Don Elijah Eckhart, 244
Mike Gibbons, 1,675
Dan Kiley, 164
Jim Renacci, 2,102
U.S. Congress, 4th District
Jim Jordan, 4,888
Joseph Miller, 520
Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1, 2019
Craig Baldwin, 4,033
Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2, 2019
Mary DeGenaro, 3,991
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District
John R. Willamowski, 4,045
Member of State Central Committee, man, 12th District
Keith A. Cheney, 4,023
Member State Central Committee, woman, 12th District
Katie DeLand, 3,347
Ranae Jones Lentz, 1,120
State Representative, 84th District
Travis Faber, 478
Aaron Heilers, 1,481
Susan Manchester, 606
State Representative, 85th District
Rochiel V. Foulk, 66
Justin G. Griffis, 635
Joseph S. Ratermann, 429
Nino Vitale, 1,699
Judge of Court of Common Pleas
James F. Stevenson, 4,388
Judge of Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile
Jeffrey J. Beigel, 4,450
County Commissioner
Julie L. Ehemann, 4,395
County Auditor
Amy L. Berning, 4,498
Green Party
Governor/lieutenant governor
Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett Josph, 5
Treasurer of State
Write In, 3
U.S. Senator
Write In, 2
Issues
State Issue 1
Yes, 4,142
No, 2,169
Jackson Center Local School
For the tax, 254
Against the tax, 177
Graham Local School District
For the tax, 0
Against the tax, 2
Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
For the tax, 2
Against the tax, 4
Local Option, Sunday sales, Sidney 2D
Yes, 112
No, 62
Auglaize County
Republican County Commissioner
Doug Spencer, 4,387
Patrick McGowan, 1,871
State representative, 84th District
Susan Manchester, 1,854
Travis Faber, 987
Aaron Heilers, 565
U.S. Representative, 4th District, Democrat
Janet Garrett, 759
Lean Sellers, 241
Cody James Slatzer-Rose, 117
U.S. Representative, 4th District, Republican
Jim Jordan, 5,858
Joseph Miller, 592
Jackson Center Schools (overlap)
For the tax, 4
Against the tax, 6
Mercer County
Republican State Representative, 84th District
Susan Manchester, 1,630
Aaron Heilers, 1,665
Travis Faber, 1,529
Darke County
Republican State Representative, 84th District
Travis Faber, 1,719
Aaron Heilers, 897
Susan Manchester, 1,308
Totals
State House 84th District
Susan Manchester, 5,398
Travis Faber, 4,713
Aaron Heilers, 4,608
U.S. Congress, 4th District, Republican
Jim Jordan, 55,767
Joseph Miller, 9,577
U.S. Congress, 4th District, Democrat
Janet Garrett, 17,507
Cody JamesSlatzeer-Rose, 3,385
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio voters set up a matchup Tuesday between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray in the fall governor’s race, picked a Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate and approved a ballot issue creating new rules for drawing congressional districts.
Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said approval of Issue 1 after decades of attempts was a victory for the entire state.
“Fair congressional districts mean everybody wins,” she said, crediting a broad, bipartisan coalition and enthusiastic volunteers for the win.
The new rules, which will take effect with 2021 maps, were modeled after new map-making rules for Ohio legislative districts that Ohio voters strongly supported in 2016.
Aimed at curbing partisan gerrymandering, they will limit how counties are split into multiple districts and require more support from the minority party to put a 10-year map in place.
If lawmakers can’t agree, an existing bipartisan commission will take over. If that fails, the majority party can pass a shorter-term map.
In the race for governor , DeWine prevailed over Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor after a markedly nasty primary campaign in which she called him a “phony conservative” and he called her unqualified.
Cordray, a former consumer watchdog appointed by President Barack Obama, won the Democratic nomination after an unusually tough fight by former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who ran to his left on an anti-gun, pro-environment platform.
Both men have run for the same seats before. DeWine ousted Cordray from the attorney general’s seat in a close contest in 2010. In 2000, Cordray lost a four-way Democratic primary for DeWine’s Senate seat.
In the Republican Senate primary , U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, won the GOP nod to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.
Renacci had the backing of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s five-way contest. Also in the race was Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons and three others.
Ohio voters also decided a host of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.
Absentee voting was up compared with the same time in the 2014 midterm election, the secretary of state’s office said.
