Posted on by

Ohio voters set governor matchup, OK map-making changes


By Julie Carr Smyth - Associated Press

Shelby County results

SIDNEY — A total of 6,854 voters in Shelby County went to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes. Of that total, 1,175 Democratic ballots were selected, while 5,542 Republican ballots were tallied. Eight ballots were cast for the Green party, while 129 people voted nonpartisan. There are 30 absentee ballots and 60 provisional ballots which will be among the ballots certified on May 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Local results included:

Democratic Party

Governor and lieutenant governor

Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton, 769

Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn, 28

Dennis John Kucinich/Tara L. Samples, 182

Bill O’Neill/Chantlle C. Lewis, 68

Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder, 36

Joe Schiavon/Stephanie Dodd, 54

Attorney General

Steve Dettelbach, 959

Auditor of State

Zack Space, 939

Secretary of State

Kathleen Clyde, 932

Treasurer of State

Rob Richardson, 929

U.S. Senator

Sherrod Brow, 1,027

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Jant Garrett, 643

Leah Sellers, 236

Cody James Slatzere-Rose, 177

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1, 2019

Michael P. Donnelly, 915

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2, 2019

Melody J. Stewart, 907

Member of State Central Committee, man, 12th District

Richard C. Kerns, 906

Member of State Central Committee, woman, 12th District

Denise Holler, 908

State Representative, 84th District

Joseph Monbeck, 314

State Representative, 85th District

Garrett Baldwin, 604

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 1A

Maureen O’Keefe, 23

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 1B

Thomas W. Kerrigan II, 33

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 2B

Dawn Billing, 40

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 2D

J. Kathryn Lukey, 39

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 3A

Patrick Barham, 30

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 4B

Judith A. O’Leary, 30

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 4D

Merrill Asher, 45

Member of County Central Committee, Cynthian East

Joseph Benanzer, 12

Member of County Central Committee, Cynthian West

Michael C. Meyer, 21

Member of County Central Committee, Botkins Village

James Thompson, 16

Member of County Central Committee, Loramie West

Paul Magoto, 16

Member of County Central Committee, Turtle Creek

W. June Laughlin, 22

Member of County Central Committee, Washington

Ramon Zarazua, 27

Republican Party

Governor and lieutenant governor

Mike DeWine/Jon Husted, 2,869

Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth, 2,519

Attorney General

Dave Yost, 4,315

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, 4,414

Secretary of State

Frank LaRose, 4,134

Treasurer of State

Sandra O’Brien, 2,240

Robert Sprague, 2,485

U.S. Senator

Melissa Ackison, 768

Don Elijah Eckhart, 244

Mike Gibbons, 1,675

Dan Kiley, 164

Jim Renacci, 2,102

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Jim Jordan, 4,888

Joseph Miller, 520

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1, 2019

Craig Baldwin, 4,033

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2, 2019

Mary DeGenaro, 3,991

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District

John R. Willamowski, 4,045

Member of State Central Committee, man, 12th District

Keith A. Cheney, 4,023

Member State Central Committee, woman, 12th District

Katie DeLand, 3,347

Ranae Jones Lentz, 1,120

State Representative, 84th District

Travis Faber, 478

Aaron Heilers, 1,481

Susan Manchester, 606

State Representative, 85th District

Rochiel V. Foulk, 66

Justin G. Griffis, 635

Joseph S. Ratermann, 429

Nino Vitale, 1,699

Judge of Court of Common Pleas

James F. Stevenson, 4,388

Judge of Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile

Jeffrey J. Beigel, 4,450

County Commissioner

Julie L. Ehemann, 4,395

County Auditor

Amy L. Berning, 4,498

Green Party

Governor/lieutenant governor

Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett Josph, 5

Treasurer of State

Write In, 3

U.S. Senator

Write In, 2

Issues

State Issue 1

Yes, 4,142

No, 2,169

Jackson Center Local School

For the tax, 254

Against the tax, 177

Graham Local School District

For the tax, 0

Against the tax, 2

Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

For the tax, 2

Against the tax, 4

Local Option, Sunday sales, Sidney 2D

Yes, 112

No, 62

Auglaize County

Republican County Commissioner

Doug Spencer, 4,387

Patrick McGowan, 1,871

State representative, 84th District

Susan Manchester, 1,854

Travis Faber, 987

Aaron Heilers, 565

U.S. Representative, 4th District, Democrat

Janet Garrett, 759

Lean Sellers, 241

Cody James Slatzer-Rose, 117

U.S. Representative, 4th District, Republican

Jim Jordan, 5,858

Joseph Miller, 592

Jackson Center Schools (overlap)

For the tax, 4

Against the tax, 6

Mercer County

Republican State Representative, 84th District

Susan Manchester, 1,630

Aaron Heilers, 1,665

Travis Faber, 1,529

Darke County

Republican State Representative, 84th District

Travis Faber, 1,719

Aaron Heilers, 897

Susan Manchester, 1,308

Totals

State House 84th District

Susan Manchester, 5,398

Travis Faber, 4,713

Aaron Heilers, 4,608

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Republican

Jim Jordan, 55,767

Joseph Miller, 9,577

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Democrat

Janet Garrett, 17,507

Cody JamesSlatzeer-Rose, 3,385

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio voters set up a matchup Tuesday between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray in the fall governor’s race, picked a Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate and approved a ballot issue creating new rules for drawing congressional districts.

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said approval of Issue 1 after decades of attempts was a victory for the entire state.

“Fair congressional districts mean everybody wins,” she said, crediting a broad, bipartisan coalition and enthusiastic volunteers for the win.

The new rules, which will take effect with 2021 maps, were modeled after new map-making rules for Ohio legislative districts that Ohio voters strongly supported in 2016.

Aimed at curbing partisan gerrymandering, they will limit how counties are split into multiple districts and require more support from the minority party to put a 10-year map in place.

If lawmakers can’t agree, an existing bipartisan commission will take over. If that fails, the majority party can pass a shorter-term map.

In the race for governor , DeWine prevailed over Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor after a markedly nasty primary campaign in which she called him a “phony conservative” and he called her unqualified.

Cordray, a former consumer watchdog appointed by President Barack Obama, won the Democratic nomination after an unusually tough fight by former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who ran to his left on an anti-gun, pro-environment platform.

Both men have run for the same seats before. DeWine ousted Cordray from the attorney general’s seat in a close contest in 2010. In 2000, Cordray lost a four-way Democratic primary for DeWine’s Senate seat.

In the Republican Senate primary , U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, won the GOP nod to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

Renacci had the backing of President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s five-way contest. Also in the race was Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons and three others.

Ohio voters also decided a host of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.

Absentee voting was up compared with the same time in the 2014 midterm election, the secretary of state’s office said.

By Julie Carr Smyth

Associated Press

Shelby County results

SIDNEY — A total of 6,854 voters in Shelby County went to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes. Of that total, 1,175 Democratic ballots were selected, while 5,542 Republican ballots were tallied. Eight ballots were cast for the Green party, while 129 people voted nonpartisan. There are 30 absentee ballots and 60 provisional ballots which will be among the ballots certified on May 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections.

Local results included:

Democratic Party

Governor and lieutenant governor

Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton, 769

Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn, 28

Dennis John Kucinich/Tara L. Samples, 182

Bill O’Neill/Chantlle C. Lewis, 68

Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder, 36

Joe Schiavon/Stephanie Dodd, 54

Attorney General

Steve Dettelbach, 959

Auditor of State

Zack Space, 939

Secretary of State

Kathleen Clyde, 932

Treasurer of State

Rob Richardson, 929

U.S. Senator

Sherrod Brow, 1,027

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Jant Garrett, 643

Leah Sellers, 236

Cody James Slatzere-Rose, 177

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1, 2019

Michael P. Donnelly, 915

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2, 2019

Melody J. Stewart, 907

Member of State Central Committee, man, 12th District

Richard C. Kerns, 906

Member of State Central Committee, woman, 12th District

Denise Holler, 908

State Representative, 84th District

Joseph Monbeck, 314

State Representative, 85th District

Garrett Baldwin, 604

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 1A

Maureen O’Keefe, 23

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 1B

Thomas W. Kerrigan II, 33

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 2B

Dawn Billing, 40

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 2D

J. Kathryn Lukey, 39

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 3A

Patrick Barham, 30

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 4B

Judith A. O’Leary, 30

Member of County Central Committee, Sidney 4D

Merrill Asher, 45

Member of County Central Committee, Cynthian East

Joseph Benanzer, 12

Member of County Central Committee, Cynthian West

Michael C. Meyer, 21

Member of County Central Committee, Botkins Village

James Thompson, 16

Member of County Central Committee, Loramie West

Paul Magoto, 16

Member of County Central Committee, Turtle Creek

W. June Laughlin, 22

Member of County Central Committee, Washington

Ramon Zarazua, 27

Republican Party

Governor and lieutenant governor

Mike DeWine/Jon Husted, 2,869

Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth, 2,519

Attorney General

Dave Yost, 4,315

Auditor of State

Keith Faber, 4,414

Secretary of State

Frank LaRose, 4,134

Treasurer of State

Sandra O’Brien, 2,240

Robert Sprague, 2,485

U.S. Senator

Melissa Ackison, 768

Don Elijah Eckhart, 244

Mike Gibbons, 1,675

Dan Kiley, 164

Jim Renacci, 2,102

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Jim Jordan, 4,888

Joseph Miller, 520

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 1, 2019

Craig Baldwin, 4,033

Justice of the Supreme Court, Jan. 2, 2019

Mary DeGenaro, 3,991

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District

John R. Willamowski, 4,045

Member of State Central Committee, man, 12th District

Keith A. Cheney, 4,023

Member State Central Committee, woman, 12th District

Katie DeLand, 3,347

Ranae Jones Lentz, 1,120

State Representative, 84th District

Travis Faber, 478

Aaron Heilers, 1,481

Susan Manchester, 606

State Representative, 85th District

Rochiel V. Foulk, 66

Justin G. Griffis, 635

Joseph S. Ratermann, 429

Nino Vitale, 1,699

Judge of Court of Common Pleas

James F. Stevenson, 4,388

Judge of Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile

Jeffrey J. Beigel, 4,450

County Commissioner

Julie L. Ehemann, 4,395

County Auditor

Amy L. Berning, 4,498

Green Party

Governor/lieutenant governor

Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett Josph, 5

Treasurer of State

Write In, 3

U.S. Senator

Write In, 2

Issues

State Issue 1

Yes, 4,142

No, 2,169

Jackson Center Local School

For the tax, 254

Against the tax, 177

Graham Local School District

For the tax, 0

Against the tax, 2

Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

For the tax, 2

Against the tax, 4

Local Option, Sunday sales, Sidney 2D

Yes, 112

No, 62

Auglaize County

Republican County Commissioner

Doug Spencer, 4,387

Patrick McGowan, 1,871

State representative, 84th District

Susan Manchester, 1,854

Travis Faber, 987

Aaron Heilers, 565

U.S. Representative, 4th District, Democrat

Janet Garrett, 759

Lean Sellers, 241

Cody James Slatzer-Rose, 117

U.S. Representative, 4th District, Republican

Jim Jordan, 5,858

Joseph Miller, 592

Jackson Center Schools (overlap)

For the tax, 4

Against the tax, 6

Mercer County

Republican State Representative, 84th District

Susan Manchester, 1,630

Aaron Heilers, 1,665

Travis Faber, 1,529

Darke County

Republican State Representative, 84th District

Travis Faber, 1,719

Aaron Heilers, 897

Susan Manchester, 1,308

Totals

State House 84th District

Susan Manchester, 5,398

Travis Faber, 4,713

Aaron Heilers, 4,608

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Republican

Jim Jordan, 55,767

Joseph Miller, 9,577

U.S. Congress, 4th District, Democrat

Janet Garrett, 17,507

Cody JamesSlatzeer-Rose, 3,385

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU