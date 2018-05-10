125 Years

May 10, 1893

At the meeting of council last night an ordinance was passed under suspension of the rules, permitting the Ohio Telephone and Telegraph Co. to erect poles in Sidney. In the matter of a selection of a fire chief, six ballots were taken without any candidate receiving a majority of the total votes. Covill received four votes on all six ballots, with the other four votes scattered among three candidates. On the sixth ballot there were four blank votes.

100 Years

May 10, 1918

The following young men from this area have enlisted in the army during the past few days and will leave Monday morning for the Columbus barracks: Marcell Foster, Robert Wagner, Alfred Cottel, Kenneth Purnell, Uberta Webb, Leonard Williamson, John Reed, Holland Wheeler, William Quinn, Wilfred Zimpher, Lee Lonsbury, J. Henry Bush, Carl Barker, Harry Haines, Charles Straus, and Othel Green.

———

B.P. Wagner and Peter Martin have donated the use of five lots on Park street, between Sycamore and Buckeye, for the Boy Scouts to make gardens. A parade to the site from downtown is planned for Saturday morning, following which the lots will be plowed in a competition between two teams which have been secured. Mayor H.K. Forsyth and Supt. H.R. McVay will march with the scouts.

75 Years

May 10, 1943

“Streetcar in the Attic,” a comedy, was given its initial presentation last night by members of the Class of 1943 at Holy Angels High School. It will be repeated tonight in the school auditorium. All 15 members of the class appear in the two stagings: Charlene Nicholson, Dorothy Dunn, Virgina Corbin, Dorothy Weigandt, Betty Cardo, Paul Kelly, Edward Gariety, Kathleen McGrath, Richard Miller, Mildred Spoltman, John

Slonkosky, William Schwaiger, Howard Echemann, John Wooddell, Richard Baumann.

50 Years

May 10, 1968

A radio page system has gone into operation at Wilson Memorial Hospital as part of an effort to improve emergency response by the hospital’s medical staff

Representing an investment of nearly $8,000, the page system was purchased by the hospital medical staff and members of the Shelby County Medical Society, according to Martin Tullis, hospital administrator. Tullis said the page system should boost the hospital’s ability to insure faster medical response in emergencies.

———

Work on the new steel bleacher grandstand at the Shelby county fairgrounds will get under way May 14, weather permitting. Fred Linker, fair board president, was advised today by the Standard Bleacher Co., Three Rivers, Mich., that it will have a crew here on that date to build the footers for the structure.

The stand to be constructed will be 120 feet in length with a seating capacity of 1,500. There will be 20 rows of seats.

25 Years

May 10, 1993

Michael Stewart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Stewart, 420 Kossuth St., has been selected to perform with a national organization known as The Sound of America Honor Band.

He will join other student musicians chosen from applicants representing nearly every state in the union when The Sound of America Honor Band and Chorus begins its 1993 European concert tour this summer.

———

GREENVILLE – A local restaurant known for its special hamburger sandwich sustained $30,000 worth of damage during a recent fire.

Maid-Rite, 125 N. Broadway St., was damaged by the fire, which was ignited by a defective low-voltage transformer. Firefighters worked for about two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Captain Richard Chrissinger said that the transformer that triggered the fire was used to power an electric sign.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

