Sharing their knowledge

Jenna Leist, left to right, 7, daughter of Mac and Tonya Leist, watches as Lexi Hartings, 10, both of Houston, daughter of Nicole and Bob Hartings, demonstrates a hydraulic powered lift. Also demonstrating a different kind of hydraulic lift is Dylan Shaffer, 11, of Piqua, son of Beth and Jason Shaffer. The demonstrations were part of showcase put on by members of the 4-H Club Tech Wizards at Hardin-Houston Schools Thursday, May 10. The projects which also dealt with 3D printing and electricity were built with knowledge gained by the club members. Employees from Stolle Machinery and Emerson Climate Technologies have been coming to Tech Wizard’s meetings to teach the members about the technologies that employees need knowledge of for different jobs. Students from different classrooms took turns looking at the projects which included a play dough creature with LED eyes and a 3D printed ninja. The club adviser is Cassie Dietrich. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051118TechWizards.jpg Jenna Leist, left to right, 7, daughter of Mac and Tonya Leist, watches as Lexi Hartings, 10, both of Houston, daughter of Nicole and Bob Hartings, demonstrates a hydraulic powered lift. Also demonstrating a different kind of hydraulic lift is Dylan Shaffer, 11, of Piqua, son of Beth and Jason Shaffer. The demonstrations were part of showcase put on by members of the 4-H Club Tech Wizards at Hardin-Houston Schools Thursday, May 10. The projects which also dealt with 3D printing and electricity were built with knowledge gained by the club members. Employees from Stolle Machinery and Emerson Climate Technologies have been coming to Tech Wizard’s meetings to teach the members about the technologies that employees need knowledge of for different jobs. Students from different classrooms took turns looking at the projects which included a play dough creature with LED eyes and a 3D printed ninja. The club adviser is Cassie Dietrich. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News