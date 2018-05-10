A new day for Sidney Flower Shop

Betsy and Mike Martin, left to right, of Anna, talk with Shelby County Commissioners Bob Guillozet and Julie Ehemann, during the ribbon cutting ceremony for their newly acquired Sidney Flower Shop. The Martin’s have kept on the previous staff members and complimented their skill during the event which the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce helped organize. Martin got a little choked up as he thanked the people he said were instrumental in making the sale work smoothly. Mayor Mike Barhorst also attended to wish them well.

