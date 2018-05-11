Good vibes only

Sidney’s Johnny Lloyd, second from left, 8, of Sidney, works to get up off the floor just as fellow Christian Academy Schools classmate Zach Smitley, third from left, 7, of Piqua, son of Matt and Beth Smitley tumbles backwards during Christian Academy School’s “Adventure Day” held for all their students who took part in a school walkathon to raise money for students who needed help with tuition. The school took the kids to Rolling Hill Skate Club where they played various skating games.

