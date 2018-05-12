125 Years

May 12, 1893

There are 15 members in the senior class at Sidney High school who will graduate May 25. Members of the class are: Robert Edgar, August Gudenkauf,

Leigh Haslup, Horace Lilley, Ben McLean, Emry Stewart, Cliff Wilson, Clara Bemis, Anna Bushwaw, Cora Flinn, Nannie Humphreys, Grace Joslin, Pearl Markland, Lillian Stafford, and Jessie Todd.

Frank D. Reed has been promoted to the position of cashier of the German American Bank, replacing D.R. Orbison, resigned. Mr. Reed has been in the bank for several years and is thoroughly qualified in a business way as well as socially to fill this position.

100 Years

May 12, 1918

The Liberty Folder Co. of this city was incorporated yesterday with a capital stock of $15,000. The incorporators are: L.K. Aldrich, Blanche Aldrich, Lawrence S. Mayer, Anna Dorothy Mayer, M.J. Anderson, and C.L. Anderson. The company has rented the cement block building on North West avenue, formerly occupied by the Buck blacksmith shop, and have commenced the manufacture of their folders

Dr. C.R. Eshelman has purchased the Central Garage, which was owned by Harry Custenborder who is now in France with the American forces. He took possession today, and will continue the agency for the Dodge and Nash automobiles.

Members of the senior class who will enter military service following graduation were honored last night when Miss Lois Robinson entertained members of the class at her home on Tawawa Heights. Honored guests were William Quinn, Kenneth Purnell, Othel Green, Forest Snow, Cecil Webster, and John Harmony.

75 Years

May 12, 1943

Emerson Deam, chairman of the county selective service board, reviewed functions and duties of the board for members of the Sidney Rotary club at their regular meeting Monday noon. He noted that the board members have contributed 5,200 hours of gratis service at 261 meetings. Serving with Deam are: C.M. Fogt, L.E. Marrs, William Milligan and Frank Smith. Examining physicians are: Dr. L.E. Pepper, and Dr. A.B. Gudenkauf.

50 Years

May 12, 1968

NEW BREMEN – John Pape was the man of the evening at the New Bremen Athletic banquet Friday night at the local school.

John, a junior, was voted by his teammates as the Most Valuable Player of the season. John also has the honor of being the first player to gain a third-year varsity award, lettering in varsity basketball when he was a freshman.

Installation of officers and circle leaders featured the May luncheon meeting of the Women’s Society of Christian Service, First United Methodist Church.

Officers installed were Mrs. Marvin Shreves, president; Mrs. Lloyd Lutz, vice president; Mrs. Dan Geuy, second vice president; Mrs. Ned Smith, secretary, and Miss Lois Williamson, treasurer.

Miss Betty Lou Bergman, a senior at Botkins High School, received the state degree in Future Homemakers of America during a formal ceremony at the state convention held in Columbus, April 26 and 27.

Other Botkins members attending the convention were Lynn Braun, Mary Ann Hageman and Connie Wilt, voting delegates; Mary Jane Schmerge, state chorus member, and Dora Weitzel, local chapter president who represented the chapter in receiving the award of merit.

25 Years

May 12, 1993

The change from working for producers of Broadway shows in New York City to her new job with the Gateway Arts Council in Shelby County was, of course, a noticeable one for Mardie Milligan. She commented, though, that her job as administrative coordinator for the Gateway Arts Council still offers plenty of challenges and learning experience.

She is the first paid staff member for the council. Mrs. Milligan works part-time, putting in roughly 20 hours a week corresponding with arts groups in the area and across the state, meeting with artists, and groups on potential projects, and writing grant proposals.

NESBIT, Miss. (AP) – Jerry Lee Lewis’ prized pianos will go on the auction block unless the pioneering rock ‘n’ roller pays the government more than $1.6 million in back taxes, the IRS says.

Internal Revenue Service agents seized belongings at Lewis’ home on Thursday, while the entertainer was in Europe performing.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

