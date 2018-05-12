Corvette crashes into utility pole on state Route 65

A Corvette crashed into a utility pole at about 5:10 p.m on Saturday near Port Jefferson. Over 100 area residents are without power as a result of the crash.

The vehicle struck a pole on state Route 65, just north of the intersection of state Route 47. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

DP&L’s outage map indicated 133 customers were without power as a result of the crash. Powered was restored by 9:30 on Saturday.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash. The Maplewood Fire Department and Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

