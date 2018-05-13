Grand jury indicts stabber

SIDNEY — A 21-year-old city man accused of stabbing his cousin was one of 24 people indicted by the Shelby County grand jury, Thursday, May 10.

Another man has been charged for breaking into a home with a woman there at the time.

Those indicted will appear in Shelby County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 17, for their arraignments.

Triston T. King, 21, 426 Elm St., was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, regarding an incident on April 24.

According to online police reports, at approximately 2:07 that morning, the Sidney Police Department received a 911 call reporting a stabbing. Officers and medics were dispatched to 432 Jefferson St., where officers found a 29-year-old male, noted as King’s cousin, who had suffered a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Health by Sidney Fire and Rescue and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

King was identified and was taken into custody by patrol officers shortly after the incident was reported.

Steven P. Sommer, 48, 19835 Johnston Road, was indicted on a charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On May 5, Sommer is believed to have broken into a home carrying a knife while a woman was in the residence. He allegedly took two cell phones. When arrested, he was found to have cocaine in his possession.

Jeremy S. Stanley, 39, at large, is facing eight drug-related charges after he was discovered trying to hide drugs while being booked into the Shelby County Jail.

On April 27, Stanley had been arrested for being part of a vehicle chase by deputies. While being booked into jail, deputies discovered a plastic bag that contained six different drugs.

He was indicted on six charges of illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, all third-degree felonies, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The grand jury listed a specification in this case that Stanley forfeit $575 cash he had when arrested that was believed to have been gained through criminal activity.

Other indictments include:

• Lindsay B. Haynes, 30, 113 N. Highland Ave. Apt 1E, was charged with attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. On March 28, she was discovered concealing a bottle of urine and allegedly attempted to use it during a drug test.

• Adryon J. Gant, 34, incarcerated, was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

When arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gant is accused of trying to hide drugs in a patrol car. A specification calls for Gant to forfeit $9,592 in cash believed to gained from criminal activity.

• Victoria Marie Trevino, 28, Toledo, identity theft, a fifth-degree felony. During a March 19 traffic stop she allegedly used another person’s identity.

• Steven V. Potter, 34, Dayton, receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle with an invalid license plate, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Potter was allegedly found with another person’s license plates during an April 20 traffic stop.

• Michael Engle, 32, 229 S. Brooklyn Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Nov. 18 an is accused of having drugs in his possession.

• Andrew Jackson, 47, 619 St. Marys Ave., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused if having drugs when arrested on May 1.

• Matthew Cooper, 1213 Hilltop Ave. Apt. E, have a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly was found with a handgun when arrested on May 7. He two previous convictions and is not permitted to have a weapon.

• Trevelle Scott, 42, Dayton, failure to comply with a police officer or signal, a third-degree felony. He is accused of fleeing from police during a Feb. 27 traffic stop. He was driving more than 100 miles per hour at one point during the chase.

• Jessica Nafzger, 38, 232 E. Poplar St., two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Jan. 1 with Methamphetamine and fentanyl.

• Larry A. Epley, 49, at large, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs and failure to stop at a stop sign, both fifth-degree felonies. He fled from police driving at a high rate of speed.

• Larry Napier, 34, at large, two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. He is accused of striking a woman repeatedly with a sheathed knife and a pry bar on May 6.

• Crystal D. Marlow, 41, 701 Monroe St., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of having drugs when she was arrested on March 22.

• James Oliphant, 42, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having drugs when arrested on Aug. 12.

• Brian Wood, 33, 219 ½ E. Court St., illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Items were allegedly found on him when arrested April 30.

• Giovanni Ruiu, 23, 310 S. Pike St., Anna, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 30 reportedly in possession of drugs.

• Kimberly L. Hicks, 28, 210 Washington St., possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested July 27 supposedly in possession of drugs.

• Tammy Napier, 40, 224 Pike St., aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. A specification is that Napier forfeits her 2004 Chrysler Sebring used in drug trafficking.

She was arrested on May 1 with more than five times the legal amount of methamphetamine.

• Antoine D. Cunningham, 39, 1515 Kenwood St. Apt. H, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly struck a woman on Nov. 4. He has a previous domestic violence conviction.

• Rodney L. Schloss, 32, 314 Wall St., Port Jefferson, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having heroin when arrested on May 1.

• Robert Williams, 38, at large, failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to contact the sheriff’s office when he changed his address. He must notify deputies due to a prior sex-related conviction.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

