Grand Lake United Star Burst’s Mariah Johnson, second from left, tries to break through the defense of Wapakoneta Select’s Alaina Ault, left, and Teagan Lawrence, as teammate Briana Lewis, No. 13, arrives to help at Tawawa Park, Saturday, May 12. The girls were playing in the Under 11 age group during the Sidney Mayfest Classic. Another soccer club that took part in the Sidney Mayfest Classic, Ohio Extreme, will have tryouts for girls on June 4 and boys on June 5 at the Sidney Middle School. People can sign up at www.OhioExtremeSC.com. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051418Mayfest-1.jpg Grand Lake United Star Burst’s Mariah Johnson, second from left, tries to break through the defense of Wapakoneta Select’s Alaina Ault, left, and Teagan Lawrence, as teammate Briana Lewis, No. 13, arrives to help at Tawawa Park, Saturday, May 12. The girls were playing in the Under 11 age group during the Sidney Mayfest Classic. Another soccer club that took part in the Sidney Mayfest Classic, Ohio Extreme, will have tryouts for girls on June 4 and boys on June 5 at the Sidney Middle School. People can sign up at www.OhioExtremeSC.com. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News