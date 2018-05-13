Stamping out hunger

FISH representative Betty Seitz, right, of Sidney, picks-up food collected by U.S. Postal Service employees on their routes. FISH will distribute the food to people in need. Also picking up collected food is Doug Cavender, of Piqua, who is delivering the food to the Lockington United Methodist Church which will use the food in its God’s Grocery Giveaway. The Postal Service employees collected the food from homes on their routes as part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive sponsored by the Campbell Soup Company, the Shelby County United Way and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Sidney U.S. Postal Service employee Michael Peterson, of Sidney, carries a container filled with food he collected on his mail route Saturday, May 12. Sidney Postal Service employees collected the food from homes on their routes as part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive sponsored by the Campbell Soup Company, the Shelby County United Way and the National Association of Letter Carriers. The food was distributed to various non profit organizations in the county that will give it to people in need.