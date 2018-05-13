Pursuit leads to arrest

SIDNEY — A vehicle pursuit by Sidney Police, Saturday, May 12, ended with a crash and an arrest.

According to a report by Sgt. Jeremy Lorenzo, a 2011 Chevy vehicle was reported stolen from 314 1/2 Forest St., Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:32 p.m., a civilian spotted the vehicle in the north end of Sidney, which resulted in a pursuit that led into rural Shelby County. Due to the high rate of speed and dangerous roads, the pursuit was terminated.

At 2:27 p.m., the stolen vehicle was observed by an officer in the north end of Sidney. An attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which resulted in another pursuit.

The stolen vehicle attempted to turn from North Main Avenue onto Parkwood Street and crashed into a tree at the corner of North Main Avenue and Parkwood Street.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the driver, Brandt Kellem, 24, was arrested in the backyard of a residence along North Main Avenue. Kellem was placed in the Shelby County Jail on two felony charges.