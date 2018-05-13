A need for more room

Grace Baptist Church pastor Jim Alter, left, and Westerheide Construction owner Jay Westerheide, both of Sidney, talk to church members gathered in a section of Grace Baptist Church parking lot for a ground breaking where an extension of the Grace Baptist Church will be built. The extension will have a new auditorium, two lobbies and two bathrooms. The ground breaking was held Sunday, May 13. The front and back parking lots will also be extended.

Grace Baptist Church pastor Jim Alter, left, and Westerheide Construction owner Jay Westerheide, both of Sidney, talk to church members gathered in a section of Grace Baptist Church parking lot for a ground breaking where an extension of the Grace Baptist Church will be built. The extension will have a new auditorium, two lobbies and two bathrooms. The ground breaking was held Sunday, May 13. The front and back parking lots will also be extended. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051418GroundBreak.jpg Grace Baptist Church pastor Jim Alter, left, and Westerheide Construction owner Jay Westerheide, both of Sidney, talk to church members gathered in a section of Grace Baptist Church parking lot for a ground breaking where an extension of the Grace Baptist Church will be built. The extension will have a new auditorium, two lobbies and two bathrooms. The ground breaking was held Sunday, May 13. The front and back parking lots will also be extended. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News