Getting back on her feet

Rachelle Cooper, left, and Kegan Latimer, both of Sidney, compete in some wheelchair bowling at Bel-Mar Lanes Saturday, May 12 during a benefit for Cooper who lost her legs while checking on a friend who had just hydroplaned into a railing when another car crashed into her friends car slamming its door on her legs. Cooper enjoys bowling and has continued to bowl from a wheelchair in a mixed double league. Cooper can now walk with high tech prosthetics. She plans on being able to bowl with her prosthetics in about a year. One of her prosthetics has a microprocessor in its knee that will be programmed to know how many steps she takes and when she bends to bowl. Cooper will be able to activate the knee with an application on her phone. Cooper’s sister President of the Wright State gymnastics team Danielle Cooper brought the Wright State gymnastics team to bowl at the bowling benefit.

Rachelle Cooper, left, and Kegan Latimer, both of Sidney, compete in some wheelchair bowling at Bel-Mar Lanes Saturday, May 12 during a benefit for Cooper who lost her legs while checking on a friend who had just hydroplaned into a railing when another car crashed into her friends car slamming its door on her legs. Cooper enjoys bowling and has continued to bowl from a wheelchair in a mixed double league. Cooper can now walk with high tech prosthetics. She plans on being able to bowl with her prosthetics in about a year. One of her prosthetics has a microprocessor in its knee that will be programmed to know how many steps she takes and when she bends to bowl. Cooper will be able to activate the knee with an application on her phone. Cooper’s sister President of the Wright State gymnastics team Danielle Cooper brought the Wright State gymnastics team to bowl at the bowling benefit. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051618BowlBenefit.jpg Rachelle Cooper, left, and Kegan Latimer, both of Sidney, compete in some wheelchair bowling at Bel-Mar Lanes Saturday, May 12 during a benefit for Cooper who lost her legs while checking on a friend who had just hydroplaned into a railing when another car crashed into her friends car slamming its door on her legs. Cooper enjoys bowling and has continued to bowl from a wheelchair in a mixed double league. Cooper can now walk with high tech prosthetics. She plans on being able to bowl with her prosthetics in about a year. One of her prosthetics has a microprocessor in its knee that will be programmed to know how many steps she takes and when she bends to bowl. Cooper will be able to activate the knee with an application on her phone. Cooper’s sister President of the Wright State gymnastics team Danielle Cooper brought the Wright State gymnastics team to bowl at the bowling benefit. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News