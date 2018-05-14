125 Years

May 14, 1893

A.P. Wagner has bought the entire interest of his partner, Jacob May, in the Sebastian-May factory. He is now the sole proprietor of the factory. When Sidney decided to give aid to manufacturers that would locate here the Sebastian-May factory was the first to come and is one of the best factories in town. It now employs 40 workmen and its machines have been sent to Europe, South America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in addition to many parts of this country.

100 Years

May 14, 1918

Although personnel has been depleted somewhat as a result of men entering military service, band concerts will be presented this year under the sponsorship of the Commercial Club. Wilbur J. Piper is the manager and director. Others expected to make up the band include: Dr. Davidson, Elmer Dill, August Scherer, Harold Knaurer, Johnston Dickensheets, Adam Heineman, Frazier Horr, Gus Korn, Harry Knaurer, Earl Nutt and A.W. Knaurer.

———

In a move to put a halt to speeding, two affidavits have been filed in mayor’s court, citing two residents of the city to appear for speeding their autos about the city. The mayor and chief of police state that offenders of dangerous driving will be prosecuted.

75 Years

May 14, 1943

Annual commencement exercises for the Class of 1943 at Holy Angels High School will be held Sunday afternoon June 6 in the church. Members of the class include: Richard Baumann, Betty Ann Cardo, Edward Carity, Virginia Corbin, Dorothy Dunn, Howard Echemann, Paul Kelly, Kathleen McGrath, Richard Miller, Charlene Nicholson, William Slonkonsky, Mildred Spoltman, Dorothy Weigandt, and John Wooddell.

———

Miss Margaret Hess was elected president of the Book and Travel club for the coming year, when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. E.J. Lauterbur, Mrs. L.R. Oller was named vice president, and Mrs. Otto Rieck, secretary and treasurer.

———

The long awaited offensive by American forces in the Aleutians to drive the Japanese from their foothold on the North American continent is underway, it was revealed today with announcement of an attack on Attu.

50 Years

May 14, 1968

Steven Lorton, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Lorton, North Main avenue, was one of 80 students at Otterbein College, Westerville, receiving special honors.

The Sidney High School graduate received $25 for a first place award given by the English department for a quiz and quill short story. He is a senior at the college.

———

The Shelby Oaks Women’s Golf Association held a breakfast meeting Wednesday morning, May 1, at the northtown branch of the First National Exchange Bank.

There were 47 women present for the session, Mrs. Paul Koerner, chairman, presiding for the session. Mrs. David Hines is the co-chairman. Other officers for the year are Mrs. Mark Hentrich, secretary-treasurer; Mrs. Jacob Angerer, publicity chairman; Mrs. Richard Russell, social chairman; Mrs. James Lonsway, tournament chairman.

25 Years

May 14, 1993

Linda Smith was recently named administrative director for Wilson Memorial Hospital’s Occupational Medicine facility. Ms. Smith is a graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has been involved in health care for 17 years.

———

Perfect weather helped make this year’s MayFest a success as a parade, entertainment and numerous other activities drew crowds to the downtown area.

“I think it was one of smoothest MayFest operations we have had in a long time,” said William Barlow, general chairman of the MayFest. “It was a testimony to all the work of the coordinators. And the weather certainly contributed to that.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

