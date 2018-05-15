A Mother’s Day party

Kathy Gengler, right, of Delphos, talks about her tea cup collection, while Elmwood program coordinator Marge Luedeke, of New Bremen, holds a microphone for her. Gengler was one of the presenters at a Mother’s Day program at Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen, May 11. Gengler talked about how different tea cups in her collection remind her of different kinds of people in the world and lessons from the Bible.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News