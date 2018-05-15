Commissioners award block grants

SIDNEY — Shelby County commissioners have awarded three 2018 Community Development Block Grants: the village of Jackson Center was awarded $23,529 for infrastructure; the village of Port Jefferson was awarded $20,471 for community center improvements; and the Shelby County Sewer District was awarded $76,000 for meter upgrades.

The action came during regular commission meetings in May.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Authorized the county engineer to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation winter road salt contract.

• Awarded bid for the 2018 resurfacing program to Barrett Paving Materials for $910,179.60.

• Awarded a bid for county Road 25A bridge rehabilitation to Bridge Specialists Inc. for $196,609.

• Awarded bid for the Gearhart Road sanitary sewer extension project to Sturm Construction for $152,338.50.

• Released $1,115.21 in permissive license fees to the village of Kettlersville.

• Appointed Joyce Ruppert to serve on the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

• Opened and took under advisement three bids for the Fair Haven addition communications and technology.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

