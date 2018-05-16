Crash near Russia sends three to hospital

A pickup truck was struck by a car at the intersection of Miller Road and Redmond Road near Russia. The pickup truck, which had a stop sign, drove into the path of the car. Three people were transported to the hospital. Two people were ejected from the pickup truck. The Russia Fire Department was called when the pickup truck caught fire. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Houston and Versailles Rescue also responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News