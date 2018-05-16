Council considers public transit rates

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council considered Shelby County Transit rates, a liquor permit transfer request for Love’s Travel Stop and renaming a baseball field at Custenborder Fields during Monday’s meeting.

Ron Schalow, manager of Shelby County Transit, provided council with the Transit Advisory Committee’s recommendation after it’s May 3 meeting on the transit’s 2018-19 rates.

The Shelby County Transit provides transportation for various Shelby County care facilities and human service agencies, on a contracted basis. These agencies have a funding source for their client’s transportation needs, Schalow said.

Rural transit systems are encouraged by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to set contract rates to recover the full cost of the service provided, he said. This method reserves grant funds for the support of transit service provided to the general public, including the elderly and disabled.

The proposed contract rates were for about a 2 percent increase for July 1 through June 30, 2019. The proposed rates would increase to $61 from $59.74 per hour, to $23.25 from $22.66 per trip, and to $5 from $4.89 per mile.

No increase of rates for non-contract fares, which is service for the general public, was recommended. The ordinance will be brought back to council for further consideration on on May 29.

Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores Inc., which is currently under construction and is expected to open mid-November, submitted an application for a Transfer Exempt Economic Development Project (TREX) and is requesting the city’s support to obtain a C-1 and C-2 liquor permit. City Manager Mark Cundiff noted that a C-1 permit is for the sale of beer and a C-2 is for the sale of wine and mixed beverages to be carried out in its original, sealed container.

Cundiff said a TREX application requires the municipal corporation or township acknowledge the transfer will be an economic development project in writing to the Liquor Control Commission.

Because the business will be investing $17,500,000 in the facility, will generate about $3,200 in property taxes, $173,500 of sales taxes, $13,300 in unemployment taxes and create 67 jobs, Cundiff said city staff believes it to be an economic development project as called for in the ORC. The consensus of council was in agreement with city staff to support the TREX application.

Council also considered the Recreation Board’s recommendation to rename baseball field three at Custenborder Fields “Tim Clayton Field.”

At the May meeting, the board agreed to make the recommendation for the request of Mike Cole, president of Sidney Amateur Baseball Commission (SABC). Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier said Cole asked to rename the field to honor Clayton in recognition of over 30 years with SABC as a coach, director, equipment manager, and sometimes during weekends, a grounds keeper. Other than Cole, Gaier noted several letters of support for the name change received from Sidney’s Athletic Director Mitch Hoying; fellow coach, past treasurer and friend of Clayton, Darrin Davis; and current SABC Vice President Dan Dicke.

“I, for one, whole-heatedly endorse this,” said Council member Steve Wagner when speaking highly of Clayton’s commitment and also recalling that they started out coaching their sons together during Clayton’s first year.

The ordinance will be brought back to council for further consideration on on May 29.

Fire Chief Brad Jones reminded council the first three days of next week architects will be in town to begin the master planning for Sidney Fire Department’s station No. 3.

Cundiff reminded the public city offices will be closed on Monday, May 28, in recognition of Memorial Day. Trash and recycling pick-up will be delayed by a day during that week.

Finally, council went into an executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee. No action was taken when they emerged from the session.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

