125 Years

May 17, 1893

It may seem paradoxical to assert that improvements sometimes indicate discouraging conditions. An instance is in the grading and improving of North Lane now in progress. Be it known that North Lane is one of the oldest streets in town, having been laid out over 60 years ago. It has neither sidewalk nor gutter. The street is to be shaped up and connected with East avenue. If it has taken 60 years to improve North Lane, will it take anything like so long a period to put in good condition that many half-finished streets in the new part of town?

———

The contract for laying a sewer through the lands of D. Oldham, W.P. Reed and John Smith on East Court street, was awarded Bennett for $45. The sewer will be 59 rods long, of four, five and six-inch tile and will empty into the river.

100 Years

May 17, 1918

The War Chest committee has designated May 29 as the date for the patriotic observance in Sidney in line with the date set for the departure of 108 local men for military service. It now appears certain that Lt. Orbison and several other aviators will make the flights over the city and Gov. Cox will deliver a special address here.

———

Through the efforts of the Shelby County Sportsman club and James Stuber, arrangements have been made to open a fish hatchery near Sidney. B.P. Wagner has donated the pond near the Johnston annex and the bass are expected here Saturday from Sandusky. There will be spawn sufficient for 40,000 bass. These will be used for stocking the Miami river. Men in charge of the hatchery at St. Marys will be in charge here.

75 Years

May 17, 1943

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way?” With that as its slogan, the Copeland Refrigeration Corp. went to work and today, just four months after its East Sidney plant was completely destroyed by fire, the new plant is in full production on war work. At no time during the reconstruction period was production of aircraft parts completely stopped, with machinery at the Short Clinton avenue plant being re-adapted to maintain production.

———

Mrs. E.J. Garmhausen was elected president of the New Century club when members held their final meeting of the year yesterday in the home of Mrs. George Whipp in Bon Air. Mrs. Fred Griffis, Jr. was named vice president; Mrs. M.B. McKee, secretary, and Mrs. Philip Wagner, treasurer.

50 Years

May 17, 1968

MINSTER – Robert Huecker, R.R. 1, Minster, will be installed as president of the Minster Jaycees at an inaugural ball on May 25.

Elected to serve with him during the coming year are Robert Bernhold, external vice president; Don Bowerman, internal vice president; John Prenger, secretary; Phil Dauphin, treasurer, and Ed Lefeld, immediate past president, now a state director.

———

Shelby county’s 108th annual fair became “official” with arrival of premium books at a board meeting Wednesday night at the courthouse. This year’s premium list, containing 153 pages as prepared by Secretary Marvin Sollmann, comes in a green and gold cover that features a map showing how all roads will lead to Sidney for the 1968 exposition.

Action taken by the board during the winter has reduced the local fair to a six-day event, as has been done in several other counties. But board members are confident as much fun, excitement and education can be crammed into that space of time as in a week-long show.

25 Years

May 17, 1993

Guess who the most popular athlete in America is.

Michael Jordan? Nope.

Joe Montana? Nope.

Nolan Ryan? Nope.

Nope, nope, nope.

Dorothy Hamill and Mary Lou Retton, long past their Olympic glory years, astonishingly are tied as America’s most beloved athletes, according to a poll released today to The Associated Press.

Jordan, Montana, Ryan and Wayne Gretzky lead their sports in popularity among current competitors, yet all four trail far behind Hamill, the 1976 gold medal figure skater, and Retton, the 1984 gold medal gymnast.

Mike Tyson is the most hated athlete in the country, according to the poll, drawing far more negative ratings than runners-up Pete Rose, John McEnroe and Jose Canseco on the list of 809 active, retired or deceased sports personalities.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

