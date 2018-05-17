A message from the past

SIDNEY — A little bit of Sidney history was uncovered at a building located at 201-203 Water St. when the siding was removed in preparation for demolition.

According to Jane Bailey, Shelby County Historical Society curator, various grocery stores were of the occupants of the building. According to the Sanborn Map produced in 1924, the building was both a story (203 Water St.) and a dwelling (201 Water St.) This is no 135 Water St. listed on the map, said Bailey.

In the 1927 directory, N.J. Crusey is listed as a grocery at 135 W. Water St., which is believed to actually to the 201 Water St. location, she said.

“One can assume 135 W. Water St. is indeed 203 W. Water St. because all of the other buildings are accounted for on the Sanborn Map, especially when you compare it with the buildings listed in street order in the 1931 and 1941 directories,” Bailey said in an email about the residence.

In the 1929 directory, Frank Wiessinger is listed as a grocer at 135 W. Water St. In the 1931 directory, Vincent J. Brown is listed as a grocer at 135 W. Water St.

According to research Bailey has completed, Vincent Brown was listed as a salesman at a drug store in the 1930 census and a shipping clerk in the 1940 census.

The 1941 directory for the county shows the property was the grocery story “Swisher’s Market” and was owned by Charles Laurin Swisher. He was born in West Virginia and the 1940 census lists him as a groceryman and that he resides in Sidney in 1935. Swisher joined the U.S. Army on April 9, 1042, and he served in Alaska and later on in the Pentagon as a technical sergeant in the Medical Corps. He died Aug. 5, 2007. His obituary stated he was in the grocery business in Sidney for 10 years and helped with the formation of the Sidney Theatre Guild.

Bailey’s research also uncovered Robert Voress had a grocery store in the same building in the 1940s. By 1950, the property was used as a multi-family house, and the building beside it at 207 W. Water St., was a grocery owned by Jos. M. Smith.

The building at 201/203 Water St. is going to be used in upcoming training by the Sidney Fire Department. The building will then be demolished.