125 Years

May 18, 1893

There is a slight chance of the canal feeder being wiped out of existence. It is generally known that the feeder, which extends from Port Jefferson to Lockington, owes its existence to the Miami river which it taps at Port Jefferson. The river has its origin in the Lewistown reservoir. The reservoir has never been popular with everyone in Logan county, and since the recent flooding, the feeling against the big pond is intense. There is, however, scarcely a probability of Logan county being able to wipe out so much water by eloquent appeals to the Legislature.

———

Henry McCracken, of Orange township, lost nearly all of his farming implements last night by fire. Tramps visiting a barn in which these were stored are believed to have been responsible for the fire.

100 Years

May 18, 1918

L.H. Sollman, the progressive Jackson Center baker, has installed a new bake oven with a capacity from one to five thousand loaves. The shop has been remodeled, enlarged and is up-to-date in every way. He has been in business in the community or over 20 years.

———

Elmer Seving, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Seving, Sr. of Forest street, successfully passed the examination for aviation service at Dayton and has been sent to Fort Thomas Ky., for re-examination.

75 Years

May 18, 1943

Holding that the bill’s provisions were unconstitutional, Gov. John Bricker today vetoed the Gray-Harmony bill which provided for the general election of the Shelby County fair board. The bill provided the 28-member board should be elected by general vote at the time the township trustees are elected, with two members from each of the county’s 14 townships.

———

Auxiliary 1/c Velma Bogart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Bogart, 519 Park street, is in North Africa, according to a press release from allied headquarters. A former employee of the Monarch Machine Tool Co., she was inducted last January.

50 Years

May 18, 1968

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Future Farmers of America team finished second and led all Shelby county teams in this week’s district livestock judging contest. Brooks Ware is the team’s advisor. The New Bremen team, with 1,522 points, won the FFA contest, followed by Hardin-Houston with 1,494.

The contest was held on two Shelby County farms – that of Leroy Egbert for beef judging and that of Don Brandt for sheep. Scores made by other Shelby County teams were: Fairlawn, 1,452; Anna, 1,411; Fort Loramie, 1,347; Botkins, 1,322; Jackson Center, 1,281.

———

Mrs. Lloyd Applegate was installed as president for the 1968-69 club season when the members of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority Alpha Gamma Chapter met Wednesday, May 15.

Other officers to serve during the coming year are Mrs. William Klipstine, vice president; Mrs. Grant Kattau, recording secretary; Mrs. Glen Phillips, treasurer; Mrs. Norbert Gelhaus, Sergeant-at-arms; Mrs. Donald Kessler, Historian; Mrs. Donald Abbott, pledge supervisor; and Miss Vera Ginn, publicity supervisor.

———

Wilmer Francis was elected chairman of the Shelby County Democrat Central Committee Thursday night only a short time after being officially appointed a committeeman from the new Russia village precinct.

Francis, associated with the Francis Brothers Garage in the village of Russia, succeeds Carl Lehman, of Sidney, to the chairmanship.

25 Years

May 18, 1993

Lehman High School senior Gregory Schmiesing has been named Teen-Ager of the Month by the Sidney Optimist Club.

Salutatorian of the Lehman Class of 1993, he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schmiesing, 9700 Sidney-Freyburg Road. Schmiesing has a grade point average of 3.978.

Schmiesing, 18, was a National Merit Program finalist and received honorable mention in chemistry in the Ohio Tests of Scholastic Achievement. He was a Buckeye Boys State delegate, received the National Science Award, and was named outstanding student in physics.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

