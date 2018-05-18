Local agencies to be honored

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) and the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP) will join forces and host the 18th Annual EMS Star of Life Awards ceremony in observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week (May 20-26).

“An estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year, with approximately 1 million emergency runs for EMS in the state each year,” said Ohio EMS Executive Director Mel House. “EMS teams provide critical, lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, with little fanfare. The EMS Star of Life Awards program is an opportunity to thank EMS agencies and providers for the great work they do all year providing prehospital emergency medical patient care.”

Two local agencies will be recognized. EMS Star of Life Awards recipients are Honda Emergency Services, Anna Plant, and Anna Rescue Squad.

National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”

The ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 22, 1 p.m. in the ODOT Auditorium at 1980 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.

The theme “EMS STRONG: Stronger Together…”exemplifies the commitment and dedication of the 750,000 EMS providers nationwide, and the more than 41,000 in Ohio, who provide an essential community service every day.

For in-depth coverage of the ceremony, become a fan on Facebook by searching Emergency Medical Services or follow us on Twitter at OHIO_EMS.