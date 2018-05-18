Whittier hands out diplomas

Payton Richardson, left, 6, of Sidney, son of Mark Richardson and Randi Brown, shakes hands with Brooke Gessler, of Sidney, as she hands him his diploma at Whittier Elementary Friday, May 18. The graduates sang for their relatives and friends before getting their diplomas.

Payton Richardson, left, 6, of Sidney, son of Mark Richardson and Randi Brown, shakes hands with Brooke Gessler, of Sidney, as she hands him his diploma at Whittier Elementary Friday, May 18. The graduates sang for their relatives and friends before getting their diplomas. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN051918WhittierGrad.jpg Payton Richardson, left, 6, of Sidney, son of Mark Richardson and Randi Brown, shakes hands with Brooke Gessler, of Sidney, as she hands him his diploma at Whittier Elementary Friday, May 18. The graduates sang for their relatives and friends before getting their diplomas. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News