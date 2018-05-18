Auglaize Co. OVI checkpoint held Friday night on Ohio 198

WAPAKONETA — An OVI checkpoint will be held tonight on state Route 198 in Auglaize County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and Wapakoneta Police Department announced Friday morning.

According to a press release from the OSP Wapakoneta post, the OVI checkpoint on state Route 198, north of state Route 33, will be conducted from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 18.

The OVI checkpoint is being paid for by federal grant funds in an effort to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, the release said.

OSP reminds drivers who plan to consume alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” the release said.