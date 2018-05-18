Posted on by

Fire destroys shed

A DP&L worker rolls up the downed power line that may have sparked the fire.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidneiy Daily News

A Sidney firefighter spays foam onto the smoldering remains of a shed that burned to the ground behind a duplex at 328 Maple Street. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. Friday, May 18. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A power wire was down next to the shed which DP&L came and removed.


