On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, May 21, at 7:30 a.m. The board will be certifying the results from the May 8 election. Other items on the agenda include reviewing minor irregularities which occurred on May 8 and reviewing overtime and comp time for employees. Other items include a debriefing meeting with presiding judges to determine training needs; the need for a June 18 meeting because of the summer conference; and Triad meeting on June 6.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 21, at 6 p.m. in the board office. Reports and presentations to the board include the Northwood Elementary School report, recognition of the state contest superior ratings received by the Sidney High School Orchestra, Women’s Glee and Symphonic Choir, NWEA MAP update and baseball/softball training facility.

Other items include the approval of the 5-year forecast, a contract with the Montgomery County ESC for special education services, the purchase and installation of a camera system for the high school, a contract with the Sheriff’s Office for School Resource Officer services at the high school and middle school, approving contracts and appointing Jonathan Watkins to the Shelby County Libraries Board of Trustees.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

A public hearing has been set for the request of Steven Mackenback and Steven Hunter for the rezoning of 215 W. Court St. from a community business district to the court square business district. However, city staff received a request to withdrawal the application to rezone the area, but because the matter had already been published in the newspaper, it remains part of the agenda.

The commission will consider the request of Britt Havenar, on behalf of Larry Courtney, for the approval of a replat of three lots to create on new lot on the north side of Doorley Place, to the east of Chestnut Avenue, in the single family residential district.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers. Items on the agenda include ordinances authorizing the village’s participation in the American Municipal Power financing program and adjustments in the 2018 annual appropriations of public funds. They will also discuss village property and liability insurance.

Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include approving the 5-year forecast, personnel issues and renewing the membership in the Ohio Athletic Association.

Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include approving real estate abatement of 100 percent over 15 years for the Airstream Corp to expand its current facilities; approving the 2018-19 student handbook; accepting a donation; accepting resignations; and employment of personnel.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will be meeting Wednesday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. in Room 59 at the college.

Items on the agenda include full-time faculty promotion recommendations, hiring of personnel and a report from President Dr. Doreen Larson.