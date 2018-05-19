125 Years

May 19, 1893

There is need of a room in Sidney that may be used as a hospital, not for the use of persons who may have a contagious or infectious disease, but for that class of unfortunates who meet with accidents and require surgical operations. The number of serious accidents happening in Sidney recently makes it plain some better provision for their families is necessary.

———

L.M. Studevant will offer at auction 100 lots on the west side of Sidney on the 15th of June. These lots are located within easy reach of the business section of town and have streets already built up to and adjoining them.

———

The Sidney ball team has rented the Stephenson lot on South Ohio avenue and will fix it up in suitable shape for a ball ground. The season will open Decoration Day with a game with Troy in the morning and another in the afternoon.

100 Years

May 19, 1918

The baccalaureate for the graduating classes at Anna High school and the Shelby County Normal school will be held Sunday at the M.E. church. The high school class is composed of Misses Hilda Fogt and Margaret Kah, and Messrs. Addison Richardson, Jr. and Clarence Vonderheide. Normal school graduates are: Misses Mildred Sharp, Ethel Wilson, Ethel Baker, Cleora Hance, Agnes Kah, Emolyn Smith and Mary Carmony, and Messrs. Charles Stewart and Fred Thompson.

75 Years

May 19, 1943

Shelby county farmers are from 10 days to two weeks behind with the corn planting as a result of the rainy spell, County Agent R.W. Munger said today. The situation is alarming, Munger pointed out, but not critical unless the local “monsoon” continues.

———

Eighteen members of the senior class was recognized for their scholastic achievement by selection as members of the National Honor Society at Sidney High school. They are: Mary Anderson, Eunice Baker, Mary Betcher, Jack Crusey, Pat Dill, Rebecca Elsner, Tom Fogt, Maclin Hall, Mary Bess Joslin, Suzanne Kiser, Doris Jean McClure, Dick McVay, Ruth Miller, Robert Schieber, Kathleen Wachsmuth, Margaret Wallace, Bernadine Wiessinger, and Kathryn Wright.

50 Years

May 19, 1968

FORT LORAMIE – The athletes of Fort Loramie were honored Friday night at an All sports dinner held at the local school with Jerry Frilling walking away with top honors. Jerry was picked by his teammates as the Most Valuable Player, recognition awarded to him by Elmer Hinkle, superintendent of the school.

Jerry also received a Foul Shooting trophy, presented by Borchers’ White Villa Grocery, and a rebound award, in addition to a letter, certificate and senior trophy in basketball and a certificate and numeral in track.

———

The 1968-69 State Future Homemakers of America president is Miss Diane Boerger of Fort Loramie. She was elected at the recent 23rd annual state meeting held in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Columbus.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Boerger, Fort Loramie, and is a junior at Fort Loramie High School.

25 Years

May 19, 1993

Sharon’s School of Dance students Kate Pleiman and Jennifer Barber are busy practicing their moves during a dress rehearsal for the school’s dance recital, which will be at Sidney High School. Pleiman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Pleiman, 204 Diamond Drive, Ann, while Barber is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Barber, 741 Crescent Drive.

———

BOSTON (AP) – For 11 years, one of the first questions visitors to Boston have asked is “Where’s Cheers?”

The bar that inspired “Cheers” is their place now, cleared of much of the local ambience that in 1982 inspired the hit TV show and its cast of lovable barflies.

Also gone are the days when everyone knew your name at the Bull & Finch. And the long lines outside the pub aren’t likely to vanish after Thursday night’s final episode of “Cheers.”

A wake it may be, but bar owner Thomas Kershaw, and the city itself, have reason to celebrate. The basement tavern near the historic Public Garden is a souvenir-selling gold mine that has spun off a multimillion-dollar industry.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

