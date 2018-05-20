Country Concert nominated for ACM Festival of Year

FORT LORAMIE — One of the biggest country festivals in the United States has been nominated for an award by Academy of Country Music.

Country Concert is nominated for Festival of the Year. The award will be presented Aug. 22 during the annual Academy of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We owe this nomination to and share it with the fans, superstars (their agents, road crews & teams), sponsors, organizations, everyone that helps & trusted friends that have been with us for every or nearly every Country Concert,” wrote Paul, Tony, Brian, Mark and Scott Barhorst, the entire Barhorst and Country Concert family, on the group’s Facebook account. “THANK YOU for making our 38th annual festival possible! We dedicate this to our parents & Co-Founders, Mike & Mary Jo Barhorst, for all the years of hard work, sacrifice & love that has made this event, tradition & nomination possible!”

Also nominated for Festival of the Year is Country Thunder in Florience, Arizona, Faster Horses in Brooklyn, Michigan, WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Windy City Smoke Out in Chicago.

This year’s eventis planned for July 5-7 and features Toby Keith, Eric Church, Brad Paisley, Cole Swindell, Billy Currington, Brothers Osborn, Kane Brown and Luke Combs.