Houston HS holds 89th commencement

Houston High School seniors wait in the hallway before the start of the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

The Houston High School band, directed by Dave Reister, performs during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

The Houston High School class of 2018 stands at attention at the start of their graduation ceremony Sunday, May 20.

Pastor Kris Geise gives the invocation during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

Valedictorian Morgan Ely addresses her classmates during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

Salutatatorian Dexter Ingle addresses his classmates during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

Christina Claypool gives an emotion filled talk about how education can give people the confidence and tools to overcome dark times in a persons life.

Kaiya Anderson, right, accepts her diploma from Houston Board of Education president Jason Shaffer during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

Colin Cantrill, right, shakes hands with Hardin-Houston Local Schools Superintendent Larry Claypool after receiving his diploma during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.

Kristen Gillem, right, accepts her diploma from Houston Board of Education president Jason Shaffer during the Houston High School 89th annual graduation commencement Sunday, May 20.