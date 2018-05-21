125 Years

May 21, 1893

A large ice house belonging to the Timeus Grocery Co. along the canal above the waterworks was struck by lightning this morning and heavily damaged by the fire that followed. The building was 165 feet by 75 feet and 25 feet high. Approximately 5,000 tons of ice was stored inside. Apparently only the ice in the north chamber was damaged by the fire, although much of the straw protecting it was burned. If the ice can be protected in time the loss will be around $2,000; if it proves to be a total loss the damage will exceed $3,500.

100 Years

May 21, 1918

The commissioners have let the contract for the erection of a 60-foot flag pole at the northwest corner of the public square. The pole will be erected this week and the flag raised with appropriate ceremonies during the patriotic celebration of May 29.

———

The opening to the public of the Voiretta Cafeteria will be held Thursday, with the first meal served at noon. The cafeteria is located in the newly remodeled room on the north side of the square. It is owned by Mrs. T.T.E. Retter and Mrs. Jennie Voisard, who will be in charge.

———

Lon McDaniel has resigned as barber at the Favorite and accepted a position at the Monarch Machine Co.

75 Years

May 21, 1943

Seven of the 62 Sidney students participating in the state scholarship tests attained recognition among the top 10 in the state regardless of school size classification announced today in Columbus. Maclin Hall was first in the state in Algebra; Kathryn Wright, second in bookkeeping; Louis Mackey, second in English XI; Chan Purdy, fourth in aeronautics; Rebecca Elsner, fourth in physics; Richard McVay, fifth in French II; Allegra Reifstahl, 10th in English IX.

———

Mrs. Robert Kaser was elected president of the Child Guidance club when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. Reginald Goode. Mrs. Paul Carbin was named vice president; Mrs. Harold Shue, secretary, and Mrs. Goode, treasurer.

50 Years

May 21, 1968

Mrs. Grant Kattau was elected president of the Welcome Wagon Club when that group held its monthly meeting May 13 at the Amos Memorial Public Library.

Other officers serving during the coming year will be Mrs. David Bester, first vice president; Mrs. Richard Hockaday, second vice president; Mrs. Wayne Dunlap, secretary; Mrs. Rodney Blake Jr., treasurer, and Mrs. Glenn DeLand, historian.

———

Robert R. Oldham was unanimously elected chairman of the Shelby County Republican Central Committee at the biennial reorganization meeting Monday night in the courthouse. A change, however, was made in the vice chairmanship after incumbent Sam Milligan announced that he would like to be relieved of the duties of the job for the present. Milligan nominated Thomas E. Kramer, vice president of the Ross Pattern & Foundry Co., for the post and the vote again was unanimous in the session which was marked by harmony.

Attorney Harold Christman, former county prosecutor, was returned for another term as secretary.

25 Years

May 21, 1993

SPRINGFIELD – Improbable? Yes. Surprising? Yes. A fluke? No way.

The Sidney Yellow Jackets are the Division 1 District champions, using a six-run explosion in the fourth inning to pin a 9-4 setback on the Troy Trojans in the championship game at Springfield Municipal Stadium.

This comes after a regular season that saw the jackets finish 12-11 and in sixth place in the tough Greater Miami Valley Conference. But when the regional tournament commences next week, Sidney will be on the only GMVC team competing.

———

The board of directors of Shelby Oaks Golf Course, Sidney-Freyburg Road, recently elected new officers at an annual shareholders’ meeting.

Charles Hewitt was elected president. This is a post his father, Jack, held 20 years ago.

Other elected officers were Ernie Vibbert as vice president, Elmer Schlater as secretary, Terry Dale as treasurer and James Kinninger as immediate past president. All officer terms are for two years.

Other board members are Paul Borders, Therman Chiles, Herbert Schlater, Robert Fridley, Norman Elsass, Eugene Elsass, David Ross, Alvin Wheeler and William Zimmerman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

